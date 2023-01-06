TV ratings Thursday 5 January 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 5 January 2023? Cinderella was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Elisa with Dardust. On Rai 3 Maria Teresa. On Network 4 Frozen planet II – Enchantment of ice. On Channel 5 I’m getting married at Christmas. On Italy 1 Now you see me 2. But who scored the most TV ratings Thursday 5 January 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.