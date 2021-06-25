Listen to TV on Thursday 24 June 2021: auditel and share of the programs yesterday

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 24 June 2021? On Rai 1 the replica of Doc – In your hands was broadcast. On Canale 5 Journey into great beauty. On Rai 2 Special Cobra Team 11. On Italia 1 Will you introduce me to yours? On Rai 3 The girls. On Net 4 Obverse and purl. On La7 Tagadà special. But who has totaled the greatest TV ratings Thursday 24 June 2021? All the data below.