Listen to TV on Thursday 24 June 2021: auditel and share of the programs yesterday
LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 24 June 2021? On Rai 1 the replica of Doc – In your hands was broadcast. On Canale 5 Journey into great beauty. On Rai 2 Special Cobra Team 11. On Italia 1 Will you introduce me to yours? On Rai 3 The girls. On Net 4 Obverse and purl. On La7 Tagadà special. But who has totaled the greatest TV ratings Thursday 24 June 2021? All the data below.
Listen to TV June 24, 2021, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programs
Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programs
News being updated
Early evening | Auditel data and share of yesterday’s programs
News being updated
Leave a Reply