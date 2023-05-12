TV ratings Thursday 11 May 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 11 May 2023? The semi-final of the Europa League Juventus-Seville was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 the Eurovision Song Contest. On Rai 3 Guess who’s coming to dinner. On Rete 4 Tonight Italy. On Channel 5 Almost friends. On Italy 1 Back to school. On La7 Piazzapulita. But who scored the highest TV ratings Thursday 11 May 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.