TV listening Sunday 4 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, sunday 4 June 2023? On Rai 1 the replica of the fiction Blanca. On Rai 2 the Naples party. On Rai 3 Kilimanjaro Summer. On Rete 4 The green mile. On Channel 5 The Good Pope. On Italia 1 Emigratis – The showdown. But who scored the highest TV ratings sunday 4 June 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.