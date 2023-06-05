TV listening Sunday 4 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs
LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, sunday 4 June 2023? On Rai 1 the replica of the fiction Blanca. On Rai 2 the Naples party. On Rai 3 Kilimanjaro Summer. On Rete 4 The green mile. On Channel 5 The Good Pope. On Italia 1 Emigratis – The showdown. But who scored the highest TV ratings sunday 4 June 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV listening Sunday 4 June 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday’s programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring takes place automatically through the people-meter, connected to each television set present in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect television viewing by both family members and guests who may be present.
