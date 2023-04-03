TV listening Sunday 2 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Sunday 2nd April 2023? The TV series Stay with me was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Blue Bloods. On Rai 3 Che tempo che fa. On Network 4 White area. On Channel 5 The record show. On Italy 1 The Hyenas Inside. On La7 It’s not the Arena. But who scored the highest TV ratings Sunday 2nd April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.