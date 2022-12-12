TV listening Sunday 11 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Sunday 11th December 2022? The special Telethon Christmas and Which Show 2022 was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 NCIS Los Angeles. On Rai 3 Che tempo che fa. On Network 4 White Zone. On Channel 5 A Christmas in the South. On Italy 1 Here the paw. On La7 It’s not the Arena. But who scored the highest TV ratings Sunday 11th December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.