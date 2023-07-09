TV ratings on Saturday 8 July 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 8th July 2023? Gigi, someone like you 30 years together was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Prisoner of madness. On Rai 3 The brilliant friend. On Network 4 Dynasties. On Channel 5 The record show. About Italy 1 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 8th July 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.