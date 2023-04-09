TV ratings on Saturday 8 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 8 April 2023? Milly Carlucci’s program The Masked Singer was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 FBI. On Rai 3 The things I didn’t tell you. On Network 4 The king of kings. On Canale 5 Amici, in the evening. On Italy 1 Jurassic Park. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 8 April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.