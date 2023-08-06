TV ratings on Saturday 5 August 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 5th August 2023? Pope Francis’ meeting with the young people present in Lisbon was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 The boy from the pool. On Rai 3 Soldiers on horseback. On Network 4 Traveling with dad. On Channel 5 The record show. On Italy 1 ET The extraterrestrial. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 5 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.