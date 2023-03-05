TV ratings on Saturday 4 March 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 4th March 2023? The Voice Kids was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 FBI. On Rai 3 Sapiens. On Rete 4 Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure. On Channel 5 there is mail for you. About Italia 1 The huntsman and the ice queen. On La7 The iron mask. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 4th March 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.