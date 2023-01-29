TV ratings on Saturday 28 January 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 28 January 2023? A new episode of Tali e quali 2023 was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 FBI. On Rai 3 Secret cities. On Network 4 Schindler’s list. On Channel 5 there is mail for you. About Italy 1 The Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 28 January 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.