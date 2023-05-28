TV ratings on Saturday 27 May 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 27 May 2023? The best years were broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 FBI On Rai 3 The girls. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Canale 5 Il Volo – All for one. On Italy 1 Shrek 2. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 27 May 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.