Listen to TV on Saturday 26 June 2021: auditel and share of the programs yesterday

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 26 June 2021? The match valid for the round of 16 of the Italy-Austria European Football Championships was broadcast on Rai 1. On Canale 5 an episode of the Grand Hotel series – Intrigues and passions. On Rai 2 the first-run film Obsession without end. On Italia 1 Shrek third. On Rai 3 Atlantic crossing. Su Rete 4 A life. On La7 Downtown Abbey. But who has totaled the greatest TV ratings Saturday 26 June 2021? All the data below.