LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 26 August 2023? Benedetta Primavera was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 the World Athletics Championships. On Rai 3 Red alert in black Africa. On Network 4 When he grows up. On Channel 5 The record show. On Italy 1 Windstorm – Against every rule. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 26 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.

TV ratings Saturday 26 August 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes

On Rai 1 the replica of Blessed Spring it obtained 1,040,000 spectators equal to a 9.5% share. On Channel 5 The Record Remix Show it was followed by 1,115,000 spectators equal to an 11% share. On Rai 2 the evening appointment with i Athletics World Championships of Budapest involved 2,366,000 spectators, equal to a 17.2% share. The Europeans of Women’s Volleyball Italy-Spain they conquered 2,019,000 spectators with 16.1%. On Italy 1 Windstorm – Against Every Rule it recorded 803,000 spectators with a 6.4% share. On Rai 3 Agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africait is seen by 345,000 spectators equal to a share of 2.8%. On Network 4 When I grow up is the choice of 386,000 spectators with a 3.1% share. On A7 Eden – A Planet to Save it involved 400,000 spectators with 3.6%. On Tv8 the appointment with the Formula 1 qualifying delayedit was followed by 384,000 spectators with a 2.8% share. On the Nine The pack – The murder of Desiree Piovanelli wins 299,000 spectators (2.5%)

Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes

On Rai 1 Techetechete recorded 1,846,000 spectators with 13.5%. On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint won 1,942,000 spectators with 14.2%. On Italy 1 NCIS extension got 792,000 viewers (5.9%). On Network 4 Upstream it is seen by 523,000 spectators with 3.9%, in the first part, and 701,000 spectators with 5.1%, in the second part. On Rai 3 Illuminate it involved 329,000 spectators equal to a 2.4% share. On A7 On air it got 648,000 spectators with 4.7%. On the Nine Only Fun – Comedian Show convinced 161,000 spectators with 1.2%.