TV ratings on Saturday 24 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 24th December 2022? I am Santa Claus was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 I won’t introduce you to mine. On Rai 3 the Circus Festival of Montecarlo. On Network 4 Roman holidays. On Canale 5 Il Volo – Christmas in Jerusalem. About Italia 1 An armchair for two. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 24th December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.