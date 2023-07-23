TV ratings on Saturday 22 July 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 22nd July 2023? An episode of 20 years that we are Italian was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Lucid obsession. On Rai 3 The brilliant friend 2. On the Network 4 Honeymoon trips. On Channel 5 The record show. On Italy 1 Back to the future 2. But who scored the most TV ratings Saturday 22nd July 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.