TV ratings on Saturday 1 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes
LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 1st April 2023? An episode of The Masked Singer was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 FBI. On Rai 3 Manhunt – Cesare Battisti. On Network 4 Banana Joe. On Channel 5 Friends of Mary. On Italia 1 The hunter of giants. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 1st April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV ratings Saturday 1 April 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday’s programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring takes place automatically through the people-meter, connected to each television set present in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect television viewing by both family members and guests who may be present.
🔴 ALL TV NEWS; ALL AUDITEL DATA
#Listen #Saturday #1st #April #Amici #masked #singer
Leave a Reply