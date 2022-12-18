TV ratings on Saturday 17 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes
LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 17th December 2022? A new episode of Dancing with the Stars was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Blue Bloods. On Rai 3 The words. On Network 4 Guilty of innocence. On Channel 5 Big Brother Vip. On Italy 1 The Grinch. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 17th December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV listening Saturday 17 December 2022, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
#Listen #Saturday #December #Dancing #stars #Big #Brother #Vip
Leave a Reply