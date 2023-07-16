LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 15th July 2023? An episode of 20 years that we are Italian was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Dangerous cures. On Rai 3 The brilliant friend 2. On Rete 4 Dynasties The adventure of life. On Channel 5 The record show. About Italia 1 Back to the Future. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 15th July 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.

TV ratings Saturday 15 July 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes

On Rai1 We have been Italian for twenty years it won 1,854,000 spectators equal to a 16.9% share. On Channel 5 The Show of Records it gathered 1,128,000 spectators in front of the video, equal to an 11.6% share. On Rai2 Dangerous cures captured the attention of 759,000 viewers (6.5%). On Italy1 Back to the Future it entertained 778,000 spectators with a 7% audience share. On Rai3 The Brilliant Friend – History of the New Surname gathered 413,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to a 3.7% share. On Network4 Dynasties – The Adventure of Life it was watched by 459,000 spectators with a 4.1% share. On A7 Eden – A Planet to Save it involved 314,000 spectators with 3.2%.

Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes

On Rai1 Techetechete it involved 2,377,000 spectators with 19.7%. On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint it got 1,907,000 spectators with 15.8%. On Rai2 Tg2 – Post Summer scores 533,000 spectators with 4.4%. On Italy1 NCIS extension totaled 789,000 viewers (6.7%). On Network 4 Upstream it gathered 579,000 spectators with 5%, in the first part, and 662,000 spectators with 5.4%, in the second part. On Rai3 The Best of Generation Beauty it involved 398,000 spectators equal to a 3.4% share. On A7 On air it got 764,000 spectators with 6.4%.