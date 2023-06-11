TV ratings on Saturday 10 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 10 June 2023? On Rai 1 Have you ever been to the moon. On Rai 2 Crystals of memory. On Rai 3 The brilliant friend. On Network 4 Like a hurricane. On Canale 5 the Champions League final Manchester City-Inter. On Italy 1 Shrek and they lived happily ever after. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 10 June 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.