TV listening Monday 26 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 26th June 2023? Blanca was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 CSI. On Rai 3 Report. On Network 4 Fourth Republic. On Channel 5 Temptation Island. On Italia 1 Fast and Furious. But who scored the highest TV ratings Monday 26thjune 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.