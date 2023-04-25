TV listening Monday 24 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, sunday 23rd April 2023? Inspector Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 NCIS. On Rai 3 Report. On Network 4 Fourth Republic. On Channel 5 The Island of the Famous. On Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the border. But who scored the highest TV ratings Sunday 23rd April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.