TV listening Monday 1 May 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 1st May 2023? Inspector Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 NCIS. On Rai 3 the Concert of May 1st 2023. On Rete 4 Fourth Republic. On Channel 5 Storm Boy. On Italia 1 Freedom, across the border. On A7 Habemus Papam. But who scored the highest TV ratings Monday 1st May 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.