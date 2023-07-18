TV listening Monday 17 July 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 17th July 2023? The rerun of The young Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 May Todd help us. On Rai 3 Report. On Network 4 White area. On Canale 5 Temptation Island 2023. On Italia 1 Fast and Furious – Only original parts. But who scored the highest TV ratings Monday 17th July 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.