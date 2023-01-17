TV listening Monday 16 January 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 16 January 2023? On Rai 1 the TV series Our general. On Rai 2 Boss incognito. On Rai 3 Report. On Network 4 Fourth Republic. On Channel 5 Big Brother Vip. On Italia 1 Fast and Furious 6. On La7 The Hobbit – The desolation of Smaug. But who scored the highest TV ratings Monday 16 January 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.