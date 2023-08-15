LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Monday 14th August 2023? The young Montalbano was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 3 Report. On Rete 4 Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August. On Channel 5 Seriously. On Italia 1 the Italian Cup. But who scored the highest TV ratings Monday 14 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.

TV ratings Monday 14 August 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes

On Rai1 The Young Montalbano 2 in repeat it won 2,444,000 spectators equal to a 20.9% share. On Canale5 the reply of Jokes aside it glued 1,339,000 spectators in front of the video with a 12.5% ​​share. On Rai2 the ending of Help Todd is the choice of 420,000 viewers (3.7%). On Italia1 the game of Italian Cup – Turin-Feralpisalò it is seen by 744,000 spectators equal to 6.1%. On Rai3 Reports in repeat it reaches 881,000 spectators with 7.1% (presentation at 544,000 and 4.1%, Plus 555,000 and 5.2%). On Network4 Overwhelmed by an unusual destiny in the blue sea of ​​August totals an am of 462,000 spectators (3.6%). On A7 Atlantis Files reaches 265,000 spectators and 2.2%.

Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes

On Rai1 Techetechete entertains 2,520,000 spectators with 19%. On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint Estate it gathers 2,075,000 spectators equal to 15.6%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post Summer affects 578,000 spectators (4.4%). On Italy1 Live Italy Cup gets 418,000 spectators with 3.1%. On Rai3 Via dei Matti n° 0 in rerun it is seen by 509,000 spectators (3.9%), while The Stories of A Place in the Sun totals 614,000 spectators (4.6%). On Network4 Upstream Summer gathered 532,000 spectators (4%) in the first part and 706,000 spectators (5.3%) in the second part. On A7 On Summer Wave it involved 865,000 spectators (6.5%).