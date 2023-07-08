TV ratings Friday 7 July 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 7th July 2023? Tali e Quali was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 The island of thirty coffins. On Rai 3 The bad poet. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Channel 5 The girl and the officer. On Italy 1 Law & Order. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 7th July 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.