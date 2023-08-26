TV ratings Friday 25 August 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 25 August 2023? TechetecheShow was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 3 Everyone knows it. On Channel 5 With the help of heaven. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 25 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.