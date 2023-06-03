TV ratings Friday 2 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs
LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, friday 2 June 2023? All dreams still in flight with Massimo Ranieri went on Rai 1. On Rai 2 The Good Doctor. Athletics on Rai 3. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Channel 5 Good morning dad. On Italy 1 Overdrive. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings friday 2 June 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV ratings on Friday 2 June 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday’s programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring takes place automatically through the people-meter, connected to each television set present in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect television viewing by both family members and guests who may be present.
🔴 ALL TV NEWS; ALL AUDITEL DATA
#Listen #Friday #June #dreams #flying #Good #morning #dad
Leave a Reply