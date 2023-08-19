TV ratings on Friday 18 August 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 18 August 2023? Dream and I’m awake was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 3 The Hateful Eight. On Network 4 Third clue. On Channel 5 Meet Christopher Robin. On Italia 1 Chicago PD But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 18 August 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.