TV ratings on Friday 17 March 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 17 March 2023? A new episode of Benedetta primavera with Loretta Goggi was aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 NCIS. On Rai 3 Gianni Agnelli, aka the Lawyer. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Canale 5 the fiction Buongiorno, mamma! 2. On Italy 1 Jack Reacher – Point of no return. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 17 March 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.