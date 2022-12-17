TV ratings on Friday 16 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes
LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 16th December 2022? The Sanremo Youth final was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 SWAT. On Rai 3 Now it’s our turn – Story of Pio La Torre. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Channel 5 With the help of heaven. Su Italia 1 Crossfire – Stuck in the nightmare. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 16th December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV ratings Friday 16 December 2022, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
#Listen #Friday #December #Sanremo #Giovani #Heavens
Leave a Reply