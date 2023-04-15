TV ratings on Friday 14 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 14th April 2023? On Rai 1 it was aired It takes a flower with Francesco Gabbani. On Rai 2 Rocco Schiavone. On Rai 3 She still talks to me. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Canale 5 The patriarch with Claudio Amendola. On Italy 1 Bloodshot. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 14th April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.