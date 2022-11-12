Listen to TV on Friday 11 November: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 11 November 2022? An episode of Tale and Quali Show was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Italy-Spain, qualifying match for the Basketball World Cup. On Rai 3 Radical novel: I’m Marco Pannella. On Rete 4 Fourth degree. On Canale 5 the film by Checco Zalone Quo vado. On Italia 1 Shooter. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who has totaled the greatest TV ratings Friday 11 November 2022? Below all the data that will be disseminated starting at 10.