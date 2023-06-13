TV ratings yesterday 12 June 2023: Report despite the memory for Berlusconi reaches 1.42 million viewers with an 8.1% share

Great emotion from the world of TV for the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The special of Porta Porta, Silvio Berlusconi – The Man Who Changed Italyallows Rai 1 to win in you listen to TV with 1,835,000 spectators equal to a 10.5% share. Channel 5 is in second position with Tg5 Special, which attracted 1,250,000 spectators to the video, equal to a 8.3% share. The special was simulcast on Italy 1 reaching 345,000 spectators with a 2.3% share and Network 4 with 534,000 spectators and a 3.5% share. Third position for Rai3 with Reportswhich gets 1,424,000 spectators with an 8.1% share.

As for the TV ratings yesterday June 12, 2023 for other networks: CSI Vegas on Rai2 with 908,000 spectators (5.9%), The Thousand Faces of Berlusconi on A7 with 667,000 spectators (5.8%), Baywatch on TV8 with 804,000 spectators (5.3%), Former on the Nine with 635,000 spectators (4.1%).

Listen to TV yesterday June 12, 2023 in access prime time

Rai 1 also wins in the TV ratings yesterday June 12, 2023 in the’prime-time access with Five minutes, which reaches 3,931,000 spectators with a 21.1% share. Followed on other networks: Dear President… I greet you on Canale 5 with 2,614,000 spectators (13.5%) and the simulcast on Italy 1 with 481,000 viewers (2.5%) and up Network 4 with 934,000 spectators (4.8%), The Horse and the Tower on Rai3 with 1,405,000 spectators (7.5%), Half past eight on A7 with 2,185,000 spectators (11.2%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

