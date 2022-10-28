‘Soliti Ignoti – Il Torna’ (with 4,556,000 spectators and 21.61% share) and ‘Vincenzo Malinconico – Avvocato d’Insuccesso’ (with 3,544,000 spectators and 19.89% share) give the victory in the prime time of Thursday to Rai1, which in the 20.30-22.30 range is the most followed network with an average of 4,250,000 spectators and 20.82% share. In second place Canale 5 (with an average 20.30-22.30 of 3.256.000 spectators and 15.95% share) with ‘Striscia la Notizie’ (3.391.000 and 16.17% share) and ‘Grande Fratello Vip’ (2.602. 000 spectators and 20.57% share). The latter, however, makes the Mediaset flagship network fly in the late evening, where it excels with an average of 2,110,000 spectators and a 22.43% share. In third place ‘Dritto e Rovescio’ on Rete4, with 1,031,000 spectators and a 7.2% share.

Following, among other prime time ratings: ‘Hjk Helsinki-Roma’ on Tv8 (980,000 spectators, 4.9% share), ‘Ghost in the Shell’ on Italia1 (868,000 spectators, 4.7% share), ‘PiazzaPulita’ on La7 (838,000 spectators, 5.9% share), ‘Amore Criminale’ on Rai3 (688,000 spectators, 3.6% share), ‘Only Fun – Comico Show’ on Nove (506,000 spectators, 2.8% share), ‘What’s New? ‘ on Rai2 (349,000 spectators, 2.2% share).

On Sky the first Live of ‘X Factor’, broadcast by Sky Uno / + 1, recorded 598,000 average viewers with a share of 3.1%, up + 3% compared to last week.