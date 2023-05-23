The second episode of the Rai1 fiction ‘Living is not a boy’s game’ won the TV ratings of yesterday’s prime time with 2,920,000 viewers and a 16.1% share. In second place for number of viewers is ‘L’Isola dei Famosi’ which on Canale 5 obtained 2,530,000 with an 18.7% share, higher than that of fiction due to the longer duration of the programme. Third place went to ‘Report’ s Rai3, with 1,733,000 viewers and 8.9%, followed by ‘Report Plus’ which gathered 1,253,000 viewers and a 7.7% share.

On Rai2 ‘NCIS Los Angeles’ conquered 943,000 viewers with a 4.7% share and, to follow, ‘Blue Bloods’ with 845,000 and 5.2%. In Italy ‘Suicide Squad’ totaled 935,000 viewers with 5.4%, while Retequattro with ‘Quarta Repubblica’ involved 811,000 viewers with 5.5%. On Nove ‘Only Fun – Comico Show’ was seen by 715,000 viewers equal to a 3.9% share and on Tv8 ‘A testa alta’ by 408,000 with a 2.1% share. Yesterday’s prime time ranking is closed by La7 with ‘Special Atlantis – Andrea: scandalo a corte’ followed by 373,000 viewers equal to a 1.9% share.