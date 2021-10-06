Listen to TV on Tuesday 5th October

You listen to tv last night, Rai1 victory in prime time with the series ‘Morgane – Brilliant Detective’ which was followed by 3,544,000 viewers, reaching a share of 16.8%. Second step of the podium for Canale 5 with ‘Light of your eyes’ which obtained 3,100,000 viewers and a 16% share. Third place for the first episode of ‘Hyenas’ broadcast on Italia1 which was followed by 1,555,000 viewers (10.1% share).

Off the podium on La7 ‘Tuesday’ totaled 1,252,000 viewers and a 6.32% share while on Rai3 ‘#White paper’ it was seen by 945,000 viewers equal to a 4.9% share. On Retequattro ‘Out of the core’ it involved 818,000 viewers (4.93% share) while the film on Nove ‘All Against Him – The Other Woman’ it was seen by 385,000 viewers (1.8% share).

Rai2 prime time ratings close with ‘I want to be a magician!’ seen by 373,000 viewers equal to a 1.94% share and TV8 with the film ‘Under Siege – White House Down ‘, followed by 358,000 viewers equal to a 1.8% share.

Listen to tv access prime time on Tuesday 5th October

On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return it gathers 4,844,000 spectators with 20.3%. On Channel 5 Strip the News it records an average of 4,048,000 spectators with a share of 16.9%. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 780,000 spectators with 3.2%. About Italia1 NCIS recorded 1,139,000 spectators with 4.8%. On Rai3 What Next? it gathers 1,267,000 spectators (5.6%). Un Posto al Sole thrilled 1,641,000 spectators (6.9%).

On Rete4 Italy tonight it gathered 1.228.000 listeners (5.3%), in the first part, and 1.034.000 spectators (4.3%), in the second part. On La7 Half past eight affected 1,784,000 spectators (7.5%). On Tv8 Guess My Age entertained 293,000 spectators with 1.2%. On the Nove the new edition of Deal With It – Stay in the Game it collected 423,000 spectators with 1.8%. On La5 Men and women scores 444,000 spectators with 2% (Final: 307,000 – 1.3%). On Real Time Courtesies for Guests marks 383,000 spectators with 1.6%.