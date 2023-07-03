Listen to TV, Laura Barth and Mago Forest score the goal: GialappaShow surpasses the wall by 5% on TV8

The success of the GialappaShow continues on TV8. The program of Gialappa’s Band with the Magician Forest to present Sunday 3 July again surpasses the wall of 5% share (5.1) with 699,000 spectators in line with last week (721,000 spectators with a 5.1% share). This week to support Forest there was the beautiful Laura Barth after that in the previous episodes on the stage of the champion TV program of the Gialappa’s Band they had alternated Paola Di Benedetto, Melissa Satta, Cristina Chiabotto, Giulia Salemi, Federica Nargi and Valentina Lodovini.

Who is Laura Barth, from Juventus TV to the GialappaShow

Laura Barth was born in Rome in 1984, she has a degree with honors in Law and since she was sixteen she has been doing the model and was featured in advertising campaigns (from Boccadamo to the Wind commercial with Fiorello passing through the perfume of Yves Saint Laurent to name a few).

Influencers (190,000 followers on Instagram), he conducted sports programs For Rai (like Calcio Totale on Rai2) and Sky and since 2016 he has been the face of Juventus TV and for the black and white colors his football heart beats. In recent days she had been a guest on Rai 1 of the historic night program Whisperinterviewed by Gigi Marzullo.

Listen to prime time TV, the fiction with Vanessa Incontrada makes Rai1 fly

Not only GialappaShow on TV8. In the prime time of Sunday 2 July 2023 Rai1 wins with the drama (reply) Disappearance with Vanessa Incontrada which is liked by 2,281,000 spectators (15.6% share). The podium is by Canale 5 and Rai. The film with Samuel L. Jackson Coach Carter (inspired by the life of the American basketball coach) on the Mediaset flagship is seen by 1,156,000 spectators equal to a 9.4% share, while the second Rai network flies high to the tune of Tim Summer Hits (1,492,000 spectators with 10.9%). In top-5, Italy1 with FBI Most Wanted (841,000 spectators with a 6.3% share) and Rai3 which offers Kilimanjaro Summer – The journey to come (818,000 spectators and 5.8%). On Rete4 Baciato dalla Fortuna was chosen by 549,000 spectators with a 4% share. On La7 – from 10.03pm to 0.01am – A particular day reaches 330,000 spectators with 2.7%. Sul Nove – from 7.56pm to 0.49am – Little Big Italy Of Francis Panella scores 297,000 spectators (2.4%).

