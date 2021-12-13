Home » Tv ” Listen to TV last night Sunday 12 December: Will All Together Now have won?

Who won the TV audience competition last night Sunday 12 December? In prime time, the semifinal of All Together Now and An Evening for Telethon will compete for the crown of the most watched program

Evening important that of last night Sunday 12 December for the main digital terrestrial television networks, which saw two leading programs face off for the competition listen to tv.

Programs aired last night 12 December

Rai 1: the Christmas Party – An evening for Telethon

Rai 2: NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans

Rai 3: What the weather

Network 4: Countercurrent

Channel 5: All Together Now the semifinal

Italy 1: Herculers: The legend begins

La7: Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds

Listen to TV on Sunday 12 December

To contend for the first place, obviously it is, Maria Venier (with the Christmas Party) e Michelle Hunziker (with the semifinal of All Together Now).

From the first rumors it seems to have triumphed All Together Now with an important margin

Rai 1: 2,024,000 viewers with 10.4% share with the Christmas Party – An evening for Telethon

Rai 2: NCIS: 1,133,000 viewers with 4.78% share with Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans

Rai 3: 3,035,000 viewers with 12.87%. share What the weather is like

Network 4: 630,000 viewers with 3.54%. share with Countercurrent

Channel 5: 2,469,000 viewers with 13.09%. share with

Italy 1: 1,050,000 viewers with 4.93%. share with Herculers: The legend begins

All confirmed, the evening is won by All Together Now the semifinal with over 3.5 points over Mara Venier.