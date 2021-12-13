Who won the TV audience competition last night Sunday 12 December? In prime time, the semifinal of All Together Now and An Evening for Telethon will compete for the crown of the most watched program
Evening important that of last night Sunday 12 December for the main digital terrestrial television networks, which saw two leading programs face off for the competition listen to tv.
Programs aired last night 12 December
- Rai 1: the Christmas Party – An evening for Telethon
- Rai 2: NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans
- Rai 3: What the weather
- Network 4: Countercurrent
- Channel 5: All Together Now the semifinal
- Italy 1: Herculers: The legend begins
- La7: Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds
Listen to TV on Sunday 12 December
To contend for the first place, obviously it is, Maria Venier (with the Christmas Party) e Michelle Hunziker (with the semifinal of All Together Now).
From the first rumors it seems to have triumphed All Together Now with an important margin
- Rai 1: 2,024,000 viewers with 10.4% share with the Christmas Party – An evening for Telethon
- Rai 2: NCIS: 1,133,000 viewers with 4.78% share with Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans
- Rai 3: 3,035,000 viewers with 12.87%. share What the weather is like
- Network 4: 630,000 viewers with 3.54%. share with Countercurrent
- Channel 5: 2,469,000 viewers with 13.09%. share with
- Italy 1: 1,050,000 viewers with 4.93%. share with Herculers: The legend begins
All confirmed, the evening is won by All Together Now the semifinal with over 3.5 points over Mara Venier.
