The ratings fly by Italy-Wales match broadcast by Rai1 at 6 pm, which has a 60% share and 11,460,000 viewers with peaks of over 12.7 million. A datum to which is added the result of Sky which is close to 9% with 1.7 million spectators. Italy-Switzerland, which had aired in prime time, had 51.9% and 13,346,000 viewers.

Listen to TV on Sunday 21 June, early evening

As for the early evening of yesterday, listenings rather weak that see Channel 5 in the head with ‘Count on me‘, seen by 2,040,000 viewers equal to 11.73% share. Rai2 with ‘Crimes in Paradise‘recorded 1.673.000 viewers and 8.41% share in the first episode and 1.330.000 and 7.58% in the second, while Rai1 with the rerun of’History of Nilde ‘ it obtained 1,352,000 viewers and a 7.4% share.

On Tv8 the F1 French GP it involved 1,162,000 viewers and a 6.2% share. About Italia1 ‘Colorado’ won 950,000 viewers and 6.02% and Rai3 with ‘Kilimanjaro Summer‘involved 985,000 with 5.32%. On Retequattro ‘Revenge: A Love Story’ was seen by 941,000 viewers equal to 5.37% and La7 with ‘Let’s break them down – Who wanted the Cosa Nostra massacres?’ scored 3.8% and 470,000 viewers. Finally, out of Nove, ‘Supernanny’ got 365,000 viewers and 2.3%.

Access Prime Time, listen to TV on Sunday 21 June

On Rai1 The Sound of Beauty it collects 1,946,000 spectators with 9.9%. On Canale5 Paperissima Sprint records 3,219,000 spectators (16.4%). About Italia1 CSI. past 930,000 spectators (4.8%). On Rai3 Sapiens – One Planet affects 1,014,000 spectators equal to 5.2%.

On Rete4 Tonight Italy Weekend gathered 973,000 listeners (5.1%) in the first part and 1,139,000 spectators (5.8%) in the second part. On La7 La7 20 – An Italian Tale is chosen by 566,000 spectators (2.9%). On the Nove Little Big Italy it collected 396,000 spectators (2%). Up RaiSport the post game of Italy-Wales – from 19:50 to 20:54 – gathers 536,000 spectators (2.8%).