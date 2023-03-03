The fiction ‘Che Dio ci Aiuti’ continues its winning streak on Rai1, once again being the most watched program of prime time with 4,203,000 spectators and a 21.5% share. In second place is ‘Big Brother Vip’ on Canale 5, with 2,574,000 spectators and a 19.4% share. Third place for ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ on Italia 1, with 1,099,000 spectators and a 5.6% share.

To follow, among other prime time ratings: ‘Splendida Cornice’ on Rai3 (951,000 viewers, 4.7% share), ‘Piazzapulita’ on La7 (834,000 viewers, 5.5% share), ‘Dritto e Rovescio’ on Rete4 (818,000 viewers , 5.3% share), ‘John Wick 3 – Parabellum’ on Rai2 (715,000 spectators, 3.8% share), ‘Females against men’ on Nove (373,000 spectators, 1.9% share), ‘4 Hotel’ on Tv8 (295,000 spectators, share 1.7%).

A separate discussion on the boom obtained on Sky by the final of ‘MasterChef’. The final appointment of this season of the Sky Original cooking show produced by Endemol Shine Italy, yesterday on Sky Uno/+1 and on demand, was in terms of ratings the best final of the last three editions: evening average of 1 million 60 thousand average viewers and 5.31% share, with 1,508,387 contacts and 70% attendance: +24% compared to last year’s final. In detail, the first episode reached 1,119,000 average viewers and a 4.7% share, with 1,599,886 contacts (up by +18% on last year); to follow, for the second and decisive episode of the evening, 1,001,273 average spectators, with a 6.1% share and 1,416,887 contacts (with a growth of +31% compared to a year ago).