GialappaShow scores with lady Matri, Federica Nargi alongside Mago Forest

GialappaShow changes two ‘ingredients’ and instead of winning… it wins hands down in TV ratings. Meanwhile, the program of Gialappa’s Band this week it aired on Monday instead of Sunday night (for the Canadian F1 GP won by Max Verstappen before Fernando Alonso And Lewis Hamilton with the Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth place).

And then the novelty of the episode was the presence of Federica Nargi. The soubrette and wife of the former Milan-Juventus striker Alessandro Matri she was the protagonist of an episode in conduction with 10 votes and praise alongside a champion like the Magician Forest. But let’s go to the results of the evening: the result up TV8 and on Sky Uno/+1 and on demand was 1,225,000 average viewers. The first pass alone, on TV8 and in simulcast on Sky Uno, recorded a share of 5.83%, with the official hashtag #GialappaShow which has been trending all evening.

Not only Federica Nargi alongside the Mago Forest. The bet of GialappaShow saw the participation of Raf, protagonist of some of the funniest moments of the episode, and victim of Forest’s sharp irony. During the episode also the sketches staged by Ubaldo Pantani, Antonio Ornano, Enrique Balbontin and Andrea Ceccon, Marcello Cesena, Alessandro Betti, Valentina Barbieri and Toni Bonji. Among the unmissable moments of the show, Brenda Lodigiani as Orietta Bertiwho dispenses very unreliable advice to the public with the rubric “Orietta’s Advice”and the presentation of the new book with questionable contents to say the least by the deputy spokesman added of the Galeazzo Italo Mussolini governmentinterpreted by Stephen Rapone.

GialappaShow, Chef Montesi (Alessandro Betti) presents the recipe for spring rolls… in Chinese

Chef Montesi, played by Alessandro Bettidespite the loss of its 14 Michelin Stars, last night at GialappaShow (which airs again every Sunday, at 21:30, in absolute premiere, on TV8 and Sky Uno) presented a recipe in an alternative way to say the least. Will the audience at home be able to reproduce the spring rolls presented by the chef …. in “Chinese” language?

