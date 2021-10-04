Listen to TV, Fabio Fazio wins 9.81% -7.64% on his debut. The bastards of Pizzofalcone beat Scherzi a Parte with 19.13%

He won the evening of Sunday 3 October 2021 The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, on Rai Uno, with 3,994,000 spectators and 19.13%, beating the fourth episode of on Canale 5 Jokes aside, who entertained just under 3 thousand spectators, gaining a 14.43% share. On Rai2 NCIS Los Angeles in the first ever TV it captured the attention of 924,000 spectators (3.93%). The seventh season of NCIS News Orleans entertained 798,000 spectators with 3.61%. About Italia1 The Mummy it collected 1,046,000 spectators with a 5% share. On Rai3 anticipated by a presentation of 32 minutes (1,497,000 – 6.97%), the return of Fabio Fazio with What’s the weather like involved 2,277,000 spectators (9.81%), and 1,479,000 spectators (7.64%) in the part called Il Tavolo (L’Ora di Marzullo of 2 Minutes: 709,000 – 5.44%). Countercurrent Early evening on Rete 4 it entertained 765,000 spectators with a 3.9% share. On La7 Atlantis collected 456,000 spectators with 2.12%, from 21.22 to 23.17, and 258,000 spectators with 2.7%, from 23.23 0.59. On Tv8 the MotoGP – Grand Prix of the Americas – collected 516,000 viewers (2.2%) in front of the video. On the Nine The Italian Job was followed by 313,000 spectators (1.54%). About DAZN Atalanta-Milan entertains 786,000 spectators and 3.44%.

Listen to TV, Soliti Ignoti wins in access prime time. On the air at 3.2%

In access prime time it wins the ratings Soliti Ignoti – The Return with 4,578,000 spectators and 19.82%. On Canale 5 the new edition of Paperissima Sprint it collects 2,921,000 spectators with 12.71%. About Italia1 NCIS totaled 1,164,000 spectators (5.09%). On Network 4 Countercurrent it gathers 1,053,000 spectators (4.7%), in the first part, and 921,000 spectators (3.96%), in the second part. On La7 On air marks 735,000 spectators with 3.2%. On Tv8 the race of Motorcycle 3 it involved 631,000 spectators equal to 2.8% of share.