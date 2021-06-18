Listen to TV on Thursday 17 June, prime time

The TV ratings of the first evening of yesterday Thursday 17 June were won by the Euro 2020 match on Rai 1 Holland-Austria with 4,970,000 spectators and a 23.7% share. On Rete4 Obverse and Reverse totaled an am of 1.342.000 spectators with 8.9% share. On Channel 5 Journey into the Great Beauty – Great Loves it collected 1,198,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to 7% share.

On Rai2 All the Secrets of My Husband it involved 1,361,000 spectators equal to 6.6% share. On Italy 1 Meet Mine entertained 1,183,000 spectators (6.2%). On Rai3 The girls it collected 939,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to a share of 4.8%. On La7 The Dissident it recorded 416,000 spectators with a 2.2% share. On Tv8 The Crimes of the BarLume scores 397,000 spectators with 2%.

Listen to TV Access Prime Time, Otto e mezzo starts to grow again

On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint Estate it records an average of 2,734,000 spectators with a 13% share. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 886,000 spectators with 4.2%. About Italia1 CSI recorded 884,000 spectators with 4.3%. On Rai3 New Heroes collects 893,000 spectators with 4.7%. A Place in the Sun it gathers 1,581,000 spectators with 7.6%. On Rete4 Italy tonight it gathered 939,000 listeners (4.8%), in the first part, and 1,068,000 spectators (5%), in the second part. On La7 Half past eight affected 1,482,000 spectators (7.1%).