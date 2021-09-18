Listen to TV, Tale and Which Show knocks out Big Brother Vip

‘Tale e Quali Show’ debuts on Rai1 and wins the TV LISTENING of yesterday’s prime time with 3,969,000 viewers and a 22.48% share. On Canale5 ‘Grande Fratello Vip’ obtained 2,001,000 viewers and 14.69%. Third place for Italia1 which with ‘Rambo’ totaled 1,298,000 viewers and a 6.49% share. Just off the podium Rai2 which with ‘NCIS – Unity Anticrimine’ recorded 1,273,000 viewers and 5.96% share and, subsequently, with ‘Bull’ 755,000 viewers and 4.24%.

Listen to TV, Fourth Grade over 6%. Zoro touches 5%

On Retequattro ‘Quarto Grado’ it was seen by 965,000 viewers equal to 6.34% and on La7 ‘Propaganda Live’ by 704,000 viewers equal to 4.82%. Nine with ‘I was born the twenty-three’ won 597,000 viewers and 2.98%, while Rai3 with ‘Dolceroma’ interested 462,000 viewers, equal to 2.27%. Finally, on TV8 ‘Gomorra 3’ it was followed by 354,000 viewers equal to 1.78% share.

Listen to TV, Gruber at 6.2%. Italy tonight below 5%

In the access prime time ‘Soliti Ignoti – The return’ obtained 4,281,000 viewers and a 20.02% share, thus winning the LISTEN of the band. Canale 5 with ‘Paperissima Sprint’ recorded 3,154,000, equal to 14.75%. Su Rete4 Tonight 976,000 viewers (4.7%) like Italy in the first part and 876,000 viewers (4.1%) in the second part. On La7 Otto e Mezzo was seen by 1.323.000 spectators (6.2%).

Also in the early evening Rai1 won with ‘Reaction to chain’ seen by 3,994,000 viewers equal to 26.1%, while ‘Free fall!’ on Canale 5 it won 2,405,000 with a 16.34% share. Overall, the Rai networks won prime time, with 7,463,000 viewers and a 35.4% share, and the whole day, with 35.01% and 3,050,000 viewers. The second evening went to Mediaset channels with 3,848,000 viewers and a 37.75% share.