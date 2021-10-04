You listen to TV on Monday 4th October

You listen to tv last night, the ‘Big Brother Vip‘aired on Canale 5, it won the first step of the podium with a 21.6% share and 3,131,000 viewers. On Rai1 ‘Door to Door – Special Elections‘got 1,431,000 viewers and 8.49%. Third place for Rai3 which with ‘Males versus femalese ‘totaled 1,338,000 viewers and a 6.16% share.

Just off the podium La7 that with ‘TgLa7 Special Elections‘won 825,000 viewers and a 4.48% share, followed by Rai2 where the debut of’Those that on Monday‘recorded 790,000 viewers and 4.34%. On Italy 1 ‘Mystery Land – The great tale of the unknown‘was seen by 782,000 viewers equal to 4.03%, while Retequattro with’Fourth Republic ‘ scored 3.5% share and 570,000 viewers. Nine with ‘Little Big Italy’ it involved 593,000 viewers equal to 2.68%, in the first episode, and 299,000 with 2.47% in the second. Finally Tv8 with ‘Creed II ‘ it obtained 504,000 viewers with a 2.59% share.

Listen to tv access prime time on Monday 4th October

In access prime time on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return collects 4,664,000 spectators with 19.1%. On Channel 5 Strip the News it records an average of 3,807,000 spectators with a share of 15.7%. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 1,001,000 spectators with 4.1%. On Italy1 NCIS recorded 1.263.000 spectators with 5.2%. On Rai3 What Next? it gathers 1,308,000 spectators (5.6%). A Place in the Sun it thrilled 1,709,000 spectators (7%).

On Rete4 Italy tonight it gathered 1,028,000 listeners (4.3%), in the first part, and 875,000 spectators (3.6%), in the second part. On La7 Half past eight affected 2,128,000 spectators (8.7%). On Tv8 Guess My Age entertained 367,000 spectators with 1.5%. On the Nove the new edition of Deal With It – Stay in the Game it collected 434,000 spectators with 1.8%. On Real Time Courtesies for Guests it gathers 310,000 spectators equal to 1.3%.