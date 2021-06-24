PRIME TIME: Argentero (Rai 1) wins prime time (13.7%) with the rerun of “DOC – In your hands”. Second place for Canale 5 with Journey into Great Beauty: Turin with 9.6%, just behind Del Debbio “Dritto e Rovescio” (Rete 4) with a good 8.9%

Rai1 the replica of the first episode of Doc-In Your Hands reached 2,389,000 spectators equal to 13.7%. On Channel 5 Journey into the Great Beauty: Turin it registered 1,554,000 users equal to 9.6% share. On Rai2 Cobra Task Force 11 it involved 1,140,000 spectators equal to 6.1% share. On Italia 1, film with Robert De Niro – Can I introduce yours? It keeps 1,281,000 spectators nailed (7.3%). On Rai3 The girls it collected 897,000 spectators equal to 5% (presentation of 12 minutes: 874,000 – 4.4%). On Rete4 Obverse and Reverse by Paolo Del Debbio totaled 1,243,000 spectators with an excellent 8.9% share. On La7 Tagadà Special – Travel to Italy stops at 2.2% with 306,000 spectators. On Tv8 The Crimes of the BarLume – La Briscola in Cinque marks 427,000 spectators with the 2.3. On the Nine I Almost Almost Change Mine with 286,000 spectators and 1.5%, in the first unreleased episode, and 248,000 spectators with 1.9%; in the second episode in rerun.

ACCESS PRIME TIME: Positive trend for Gentili (Tonight Italia News) which is close to 6% (5.9). Rai 1, replica of Soliti Ignoti – the Return stands at 15.8. Paperissima follows with 14% and Un Posto al Sole (Rai 3) with 7.8%).

Soliti Ignoti – The Return (rerun) gathers 3,039,000 spectators and 15.8%. On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint Estate holds an average of 2,693,000 individuals with 14%. Rai2 TG2 Post affects 945,000 spectators with 4.8%. About Italia1 CSI it records 940,000, taking a round of 5%. New Heroes on Rai 3 it gathers 1,058,000 spectators with 5.9%. A Place in the Sun stops in front of the small screen 1,495,000 spectators with an interesting 7.8%. On Rete4 Veronica Gentili with “Stasera Italia News” it gathered 1,054,000 viewers with a 5.8% in the first part, growing further in the second with 1,155,000 spectators equal to 5.9%. On La7 Half past eight involved 1,272,000 spectators (6.7%). On Tv8 the replica of 4 hotels entertained 517,000 spectators with 2.7%. On the Nove the reply of Deal With It – Stay in the Game it collected 354,000 spectators with 1.9%.