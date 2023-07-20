The film ‘Amore, cucina e curry’, broadcast yesterday by Rai1, was the most watched TV program on Wednesday evening, with 1,726,000 spectators and a 13.6% share. In second place, ‘Signora Volpe’ on Canale5, with 1,392,000 spectators and 10.5%. of shares. In third place, ‘Delitti in Paradiso’ on Rai2 (1,160,000 spectators, 8.3% share, in the first episode, and 822,000 spectators, 7.3% share, in the second). Excellent result for ‘Zona Bianca’ on Rete4, with 844,000 viewers and an 8.3% share.

To follow, among other prime time ratings: ‘Georgetown’ on Rai3 (683,000 spectators, 5.1% share). ‘Freedom Summer’ on Italia1 (617,000 viewers, 5.4% share), ‘Speciale Atlantide’ on La7 (496,000 viewers, 5.2% share), ‘Name that Tune – Guess the Song’ on Tv8 (357,000 viewers, 3% share), ‘Benvenire Presidente!’ (311,000 viewers, 2.4% share).