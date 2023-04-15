Good start on Canale 5 for the new fiction ‘Il Patriarca’ by and with Claudio Amendola, which is the most watched program of prime time, with 3,216,000 viewers and a 19.2% share. In second place, the return of ‘We need a flower’ with Francesco Gabbani on Rai1with 2,223,000 spectators and a 13.5% share. On Rai2 Rocco Schiavone 5 is the choice of 1,638,000 viewers (8.8%).

Following, among other prime time ratings: ‘Quarto Grado’ on Rete4 (1,185,000 viewers, 8.1% share), ‘Fratelli di Crozza’ on Nove (1,083,000 viewers, 5.6% share), ‘Bloodshot’ on Italia 1 (990,000 viewers, 5.4% share), ‘Propaganda Live’ on La7 (743,000 viewers, 5.3% share), ‘He still talks to me’ on Rai3 (554,000 viewers, 2.9% share), ‘4 Restaurants’ on Tv8 ( 468,000 viewers, share 2.8%).